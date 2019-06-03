Monday, June 3, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Ceapro Inc. Commences Patient Enrollment in First-in-Human Clinical Study Assessing Beta Glucan as a Cholesterol-Lowering Agent

Ceapro Inc. Commences Patient Enrollment in First-in-Human Clinical Study Assessing Beta Glucan as a Cholesterol-Lowering Agent

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Reunion Gold Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement
Aptose Appoints Jotin Marango, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer