Ceiba Energy Services Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (“Ceiba” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:CEB) announces that Mr. Richard Lane has resigned as a director of the Company effective March 22, 2017. We wish Mr. Lane well in his future endeavors.

About Ceiba Energy Services Inc.

Ceiba provides specialized services to the energy sector, specifically to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Ceiba develops and constructs facilities in proximity to its customers to provide treatment of crude oil emulsion, terminalling, storage and marketing of oil and disposal of production water.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

Ceiba Energy Services Inc.
Ronald Sifton
Interim CEO
403-262-2783

Ceiba Energy Services Inc.
Peter Cheung
CFO and Corporate Secretary
403-262-2783

