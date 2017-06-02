Celebrate Alberta’s Roots With New ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Cookbook

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - We’re celebrating our 70-year history with ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen’s 2017 From Our Roots cookbook. Complete with mouth-watering photography, nutritional analysis and easy-to-follow instructions, this year’s summer cookbook shares timeless dishes rooted in Alberta’s rich and diverse agricultural industry.

“The recipes in From Our Roots are not only delicious, they offer readers a deeper understanding of where their food comes from,” said J.P. Gerritsen, Supervisor, Culinary Programs, ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen. “As part of this journey from farm to table, our cookbook also recognizes some of the hard-working farmers who contribute so much to Alberta’s economic prosperity and the communities where our people live and work.”

From Our Roots shares the stories of 10 exceptional Alberta farmers throughout a diverse collection of recipes, from the barn, garden and field to the pasture, orchard, root cellar and mill. Put your Alberta roots on display with Citrus Roasted Beets, Pot Roast Beef Dip with Caramelized Onions, Flourless Black Bean Brownies with Cream Cheese Frosting and more.

From Our Roots is on sale now for $25 plus GST and is available at Chapters and Save On Foods. It is also available online at chapters/indigo.ca, amazon.ca and atcoblueflamekitchen.com or by calling the cookbook order line toll-free at 1-877-420-9090.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

