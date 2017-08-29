Celebrate the Winter Season in Colorado with New Events, Attractions, Lodging Offerings and More

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – August 29, 2017) – Colorado is heading into a winter filled with exciting new offerings for visitors. For more information on Colorado, visit www.COLORADO.com.

New Events, Festivals & Anniversaries:

Colorado Welcomes Winter Olympic Qualifiers: Colorado welcomes the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with ski and snowboard Olympic qualifiers at the Dew Tour in Breckenridge (December 14-17, 2017) and the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain (December 6-10, 2017) and Aspen (January 10-14, 2018).

Wolfpack Ninja Tour LLC Comes to Colorado, November 3-5, 2017: The Wolfpack Ninja Tour brings competitors from across the world to compete on a professional obstacle course for over $50,000 in cash prizes at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland.

The Brown Palace’s 125th Anniversary Champagne Cascade, November 19, 2017: Denver’s elegant welcome to the holiday season and celebration of the hotel’s 125thanniversary features a Champagne cascade poured into the uppermost glass of a two-story, 6,000-glass pyramid, overflowing to the glasses below.

Snowmass Ski Area Celebrates 50 Years: The 2017/18 winter season marks the 50thanniversary of the Snowmass Ski Area. The season-long celebration includes vintage, 1967 lift ticket pricing of $6.50 on Friday, Dec. 15 as well as a festive weekend of anniversary activities Dec. 15-17.

New Kidtopia Signature Event Series at Keystone Resort: New for 2017/18, the Kidtopia Signature Event Series will feature three distinct events throughout the winter. Events include the Kidtopia Spectacular, the first-ever Kidtopia Culinary Festival and the Kidtopia Music Experience.

Cooper Celebrates 75th Anniversary, December 31, 2017: Cooper, a gem resort just outside of Leadville turns 75 this year. In honor of the anniversary, Cooper will hold a 75th birthday party and New Year’s Eve celebration with cake, balloons, a torchlight parade and more.

Loveland Launches Winter Wonderlights, November 25, 2017 – January 14, 2018: The magic of the holidays can be found at Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights, a new walkable holiday lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

Outdoor Retailer Makes the Big Move to Denver, January 25 – 28, 2018: Denver recently announced the city was selected to host the prestigious Outdoor Retailer trade shows for the next five years. The first winter market show will take place in conjunction with the Snow Show.

2018 Olympic Send-Off Celebration in Steamboat, January 27, 2018: Almost 90 Olympic athletes with ties to Steamboat have competed in the winter games and many of these former athletes will gather with 2018 team hopefuls during an evening with athlete autographs, fireworks, interviews and more.

Degas: A Passion for Perfection, February 11 – May 20, 2018: Appearing at Denver Art Museum, Degas: A Passion for Perfection will showcase prolific French artist Edgar Degas’ works from 1855 to 1906. The exhibition will focus on the most prominent and recurring themes throughout Degas’ 60-year career.

Enticing New Attractions, Activities & Adventures:

Arapahoe Basin Expands Terrain: For the 2017/18 season, Arapahoe Basin will be adding a total of 468 acres to its inbounds skiable terrain, bringing its total acreage to over 1,400 acres. The expansion is one of the only expansions taking place in North America.

Colorado Field Guide Launches: The Colorado Tourism Office introduced a new initiative aimed at inspiring travelers to explore the state’s hidden gems and carry their dollars to less-visited destinations in the state through personalized itineraries.

Colorado Welcomes Three New Creative Districts: Colorado Creative Industries recently announced the certification of three new Creative Districts into the Colorado Creative Districts Program. The newly certified districts are Manitou Springs Creative District, Steamboat Springs Creative District and Westwood Creative District (Denver) joining the existing 18 Colorado Creative Districts.

Copper Mountain Opens The Rocky Mountain Coaster: This fall, Copper Mountain will open the new alpine coaster, which will span 5,800 feet with a vertical drop of 430 feet on an average grade of 10.9 percent.

Cross Country Ski Association Offers Punch Pass: Cross-country ski across 13 Colorado resorts with the Cross Country Ski Association (CCCA) Punch Pass. The pass includes 12 trail passes at six resorts and great lodging, rentals and tour discounts at the other seven resorts.

Mesa Verde Country Releases Free “Ancient Voices” Travel Podcast: Mesa Verde Country has released a 30-minute travel podcast called “Ancient Voices” that guides visitors through the Southwest Colorado communities of Cortez, Dolores and Mancos.

Ouray Hot Springs Pool Unveils $10.6 Million Renovation: Ouray Hot Springs has undergone a $10.6 million renovation and recently unveiled the finished product in time for the springs’ 90th birthday. New additions joined the two soaking pools, which opened in May as the first leg of the renovation. Other add-ons and improvements include new shallow and hot sections, an overlook, activity pool and more.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s New Ski Patrol Ski Along: Get the ultimate insider’s guide to Powderhorn with the new Ski Patrol Ski Along. Ski with a professional Ski Patroller and learn some of the tools of the trade for $75 per person.

Purgatory Resort to Open New Mountain Coaster: Opening late 2017, Purgatory Resort in Durango will feature a new mountain coaster. The coaster will be 4,000 feet in length with a 300-foot-vertical, and will feature nine switchbacks and one loop.

Silver Queen Walking Tours Rolls Out Ghost Tour in Historic Georgetown: This September through Halloween, Silver Queen Walking Tours (SQWT) will roll out a special edition ghost tour. SQWT will also offer a special edition John Denver’s Georgetown tour from October 6-8, 2017.

Snowmass Opens New Breathtaker Mountain Coaster: With a target opening of December 2017, the Breathtaker Coaster will feature a 5,700 foot-long track with a total ride time of seven to nine minutes. The coaster will span 410 vertical feet with the speed controlled by the rider.

Steamboat Ski Resort Debuts Outlaw Mountain Coaster: Expected to open in August and operate year-round, Steamboat’s Outlaw Mountain Coaster will descend more than 400 vertical feet with a riding length of more than 6,000 linear feet, making it the longest mountain coaster in North America.

Wagner Custom Skis Opens Factory in Mountain Village: Wagner Custom Skis recently opened a new ski-manufacturing factory in Mountain Village at the base of Telluride Ski Resort. Wagner has the only ski factory headquartered at the base of a major resort, and is open to the public.

New Intro to Alpine Touring Program at YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch: This new ski program focuses on how to use modern Alpine Touring equipment, and touches upon the basic principles of how to use an avalanche beacon, shovel and probe.

Zen Compound Expands into Denver Market: This fall, San Francisco artist-deejay-entrepreneur Paul Hemming will open his second Zen Compound, a facility that divides four distinct concepts into a single space including a co-working space, coffee bar, gallery and nightclub.

New and Unique Winter Lodging Packages:

Christmas at Cloud Camp Package: The Broadmoor will open the snow-covered doors of Cloud Camp for the holiday season to one lucky group or family for a new three- or four-night holiday experience. All meals, beverages, and alcohol are included, and the staff will customize the entire experience to the family’s specific holiday memories, recipes and more.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail Offers Back Bowls Ski Tour Program: Vail’s seven legendary back bowls span 3,000 acres of Vail Mountain’s backside. Enjoy an exclusive tour of these bowls with a local celebrity such as Pete Seibert, the son of one of the founders of Vail.

The Gant Aspen Offers In-Room Ski & Snowboards Rentals: The Gant, A Destination Hotel, is partnering with Ski Butler to be the first resort in Aspen to provide guests with in-room ski and snowboard rental convenience.

The Sebastian-Vail Offers New Sunday Funday Brunch: The Sebastian-Vail’s new Sunday Funday Brunch will be offered Sundays throughout the winter season and includes a bottomless Bloody Mary and Prosecco Bar, ‘All Day Rosé,’ service, a charcuterie and cheese bar and more.

Hotel Telluride’s ‘Sled & Soak, Ski & Sip’ Winter Alpine Package: This 3-night package includes Champagne upon arrival at The Hotel Telluride, a full day backcountry snowmobiling trip to Dunton Hot Springs, a gourmet lunch, soak in the hot springs and more.

Wine Country Inn Stay & Ski Package: The Wine Country Inn in Palisade is offering a stay and ski package that includes a king room, two lift tickets to Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 10 percent off lessons, an afternoon wine reception and a wine country breakfast.

New Lodging Properties and Renovations:

Aspen Meadows Resort Renovates Reception Center: Aspen Meadows Resort is breaking ground on renovations to the Reception Center beginning in August 2017. The renovations will include a new pavilion, an expanded all-weather restaurant space accommodating 100 additional guests and more.

The Kimpton Hotel Born Opens in Denver’s Union Station: Opening in August 2017, the new Kimpton will be located adjacent to Denver’s iconic Union Station. The new 199-room hotel will feature 8,300 square-feet of meeting space, including a street-level patio and rooftop patio, a 2,000 square-foot fitness center and two local-inspired, chef-driven restaurants and bars.

Dram Apothecary Opens Doors of New Lodging in Salida: Dram Apothecary will open doors to a new guest house in Salida this fall featuring six individually rented guest rooms. The Poor Farm is a historical bed and breakfast built in 1891. The team will also grow organic herbs for their botanical products including teas and cocktail bitters on the property.

Elizabeth Hotel Opens in Fort Collins: The new 164-room Elizabeth Hotel in Fort Collins opens to the public this October. The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, located inside the hotel, will offer everything from gourmet sammys and grilled pizzas to charcuterie platters and signature dishes.

Embassy Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Open in Boulder: Opening in November 2017, these new dual-branded properties will feature a combined 375 rooms, 9,500 square feet and the largest hotel-ballroom in Boulder.

Jacquard Opens in Denver’s Cherry Creek North Neighborhood: Expected to open in early 2018, The Jacquard hotel is Stonebridge Companies, in partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels, newest luxury hotel. The hotel will be one of only two Autograph Collection Hotels in Colorado.

Hotel Jerome Renovations in Aspen: Design services are in progress for the renovation and expansion of Hotel Jerome and the Aspen Times Building. The design will add a total of eight new keys, a revitalized pool and courtyard area and a traditional barbershop in the old Aspen Times space, along with a “secret door” to a subterranean speakeasy-style bar.

The Lion Offers Luxe Vacation Lodging in Vail: The Lion offers a variety of lavish “alpine modern” residences ranging from 1- to 5-bedrooms, all with opulent finishes and spacious balconies, plus three levels of underground parking and an amazing location in the heart of Lionshead.

Renovations at The Little Nell in Aspen: Over the course of nine weeks this spring, The Little Nell, an iconic Five-Star, Five-Diamond boutique property in the heart of Aspen underwent a renovation of 52 guest rooms, 26 premium guest rooms, eight junior suites and all guest floor corridors, inspired by an “Authentic Aspen” motif.

The Ramble Hotel Opens in Denver: The Ramble Hotel, an independently owned, three-story hotel will open in late 2017 with 50 guestrooms; an intimate theatre and bar; an independently owned restaurant; and a marquee lobby bar, Death & Co Denver.

The Source Hotel Opens in Denver’s River North: This 100-room hotel, expected to open in late 2017, will be located next to the popular Source culinary marketplace and will be the first hotel in Denver’s hip RiNo (River North) district. Hotel plans also call for a new New Belgium brewing concept to feature sour beers.

The Stanley Hotel Unveils Enhancements in Estes Park: The iconic and historic Stanley Hotel rolls out enhancements to the property and offerings, including the Pavilion Auditorium and Event Center (set to open in October 2018). In January 2018, The Stanley Hotel will expand its services with the Aspire Spa.

Food and Beverage Offerings Debut:

Colorado to be Featured on Season 15 of Top Chef: Colorado is taking center stage as a culinary destination with the premier of season 15 of Emmy and James Beard Award-winning “Top Chef” set to air later this year on Bravo and showcasing the thriving food scenes of Aspen, Boulder, Denver and Telluride.

Bigsby’s Folly, Denver’s New Craft Winery: Opened this summer, Bigsby’s Folly is a new craft winery where artisanal meets accessible at the full-production urban winery. With a Roaring 20s-inspired tasting room, restaurant and full bar, the winery offers a “Winemaker for a Day” experience where visitors can blend their own red wine.

Brian Dayton to Open Corrida in Boulder: This Fall, Bryan Dayton, co-owner and beverage director of OAK at fourteenth, Acorn and Brider, will open Corrida on the rooftop level of downtown Boulder’s PearlWest building. “Corrida,” a term that loosely translates to “bullfight,” serves as a nod to the restaurant’s Spanish roots.

Ginger and Baker Opens in Fort Collins: Ginger and Baker is coming to the former Northern Colorado Feeders Supply in Fort Collins. Slated to open in September, the charming spot includes a pie shop and restaurant, cooking school and market.

Ski Cooper’s Moonlight Mountaintop Yurt Dinners: In 2018, Ski Cooper will introduce Moonlight Mountaintop Yurt Dinners. Guests will be shuttled in a warm snowcat up the mountain to a gourmet feast.

Top Chef Hosea Rosenberg to Open Santo in Boulder: Award-winning Chef Hosea Rosenberg will open his second restaurant concept this fall in Boulder. Rosenberg will dig into his New Mexican roots for inspiration with his new creation, Santo.

Solutions Lounge & Restaurant featuring Escapology® Denver: Set to open in early October, Solutions Lounge & Restaurant is the first and only escape room that also includes a bar and full restaurant. This 6,100-square-foot multi-faceted event space will feature seven escape rooms.

Jennifer Jasinski’s Ultreia to Open in Denver’s Union Station: Jennifer Jasinski, along with partners Beth Gruitch and Jorel Pierce will open a tapas restaurant in Denver’s Historic Union Station, Ultreia, this fall.

Zeppelin Station to Open in Denver: Opening in December 2017, the 100,000-square-foot Zeppelin Station will boast a market hall. Currently vendors include Denver’s Vinh Xuong Bakery, Boulder’s Fior Gelato, and Chicago’s Aloha Poke Co, with several announcements coming soon.

Major Transportation News:

American Airlines Launches New and Expanded Service to Aspen: The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) announced that American Airlines will offer new daily nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) starting this winter along with expanded service from both Dallas Ft. Worth (DFW) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD).

Montrose-Telluride New Winter Flights: Telluride and Montrose-Telluride airports will offer 15 nonstop flights from 11 major hubs for winter 2017/18. Notable additions include: connecting service on the year-round flights from Dallas to MTJ (American Airlines); Daily, seasonal flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor (American Airlines); Additional seasonal flights from Los Angeles, Chicago O’Hare and most recently, Charlotte (American Airlines).

United Airlines Offers Nonstop Service Between Denver and London’s Heathrow Airport: United Airlines’ new flight between Denver and London will operate in the summer season, beginning on March 24, 2018, with daily flights through Oct. 26, 2018.

Winter Park Express Train Expands Service: The Winter Park Express will expand service to select “First Fridays” of every month and will run every weekend from January 5 to March 25 with additional Friday service on January 5, February 2, and March 2- 27. Prices have been lowered to $29 one way on select departures.