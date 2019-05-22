Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Celebrity Creative Director and Choreographer Laurieann Gibson Joins True Leaf as Brand Ambassador Celebrity Creative Director and Choreographer Laurieann Gibson Joins True Leaf as Brand Ambassador CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedYANGAROO Closes $900,000 Loan Facility; Announces Early Repayment of Debentures; Updates Shareholders Rights Plan AgreementREPEAT – International Cannabis to Purchase up to 100,000,000 Grams of Premium Dried Cannabis Flower From AgraFloraTRC Amends Its Offer for 3M Company