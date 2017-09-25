Monday, September 25, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Telecom News | Celestica Recognizes Suppliers with its Total Cost of Ownership Supplier Awards

Celestica Recognizes Suppliers with its Total Cost of Ownership Supplier Awards

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 25, 2017) – Celestica Inc.(TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the winners of its annual Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO™) Supplier Awards. The awards honour suppliers who provide the best TCOO™ performance to Celestica and support the company’s overall business objectives.

Celestica is pleased to congratulate the TCOO™ Supplier Award recipients:

     
Best A&D Partner   Avnet Electronics Marketing
Best Design Partner   Microsemi Corporation
Best Distributor Partner   Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Best HealthTech Partner   MAP Plastics Pte Ltd
Best Indirect Procurement Partner   EIS Inc
Best Industrial Partner   STMicroelectronics
Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner   Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.
Best IT Partner   Microsoft
Best Regional TCOO – Americas/ Europe   DS Smith Packaging
Best Regional TCOO – Asia   CymMetrik (Shenzhen) Printing Co., Ltd.
Best Renewable Energy Partner   Bizlink Technology
Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner   MEP Technologies
Best Semiconductor Partner   ON Semiconductor
Best Sustainability Partner   Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.
Best TCOO Award   Molex, LLC.
Best Technical Design Solutions   Intel Corporation
Best Technical Design Solutions   TTM Technologies, Inc.
Partner for Growth   Broadcom Limited
     

In addition, Celestica would like to recognize the following honourees who made a significant contribution to its supply chain goals:

     
Best A&D Partner   Qualified Metal Fabricators Ltd
Best Design Partner   Delta Electronics, Inc.
Best Distributor Partner   Future Electronics
Best Distributor Partner   WPG South Asia Pte Ltd
Best HealthTech Partner   Phillips-Medisize Corporation Suzhou
Best Indirect Procurement Partner   Koh Young Technology Inc
Best Industrial Partner   Greiner Assistec
Best Industrial Partner   Luxshare-ICT Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner   Samtec, Inc.
Best Regional TCOO – Americas/ Europe   Innovative Packaging Solutions
Best Regional TCOO – Asia   Fagerdala Singapore Pte Ltd
Best Renewable Energy Partner   Infineon Technologies
Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner   Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., LTD.
Best Semiconductor Partner   Texas Instruments
Best Sustainability Partner   ON Semiconductor
Best TCOO Award   Loyalty Founder Enterprise
Partner for Growth   MS Precision Pte Ltd
     

“We are pleased to recognize this year’s TCOO™ award winners and honourees for their exceptional performance and ongoing commitment to our company’s strategy,” said Paul Blom, Chief Procurement Officer, Celestica. “Ensuring that Celestica has the best people, tools and partners across the entire supply chain is critical to our success in delivering innovative supply chain solutions to our customers, and I would like to thank all of the winners and honourees for their support throughout 2016.”

Celestica’s Supplier Awards program celebrates the achievements of the top performers in Celestica’s global network of over 4,000 suppliers. Celestica’s awards recognize the best suppliers for their performance in the areas of cost, quality, delivery, flexibility, innovation and the delivery of advanced and enabling technologies.

For more information on Celestica’s TCOO™ Supplier Awards, please visit www.celestica.com.

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world’s best brands. Through our unrivalled customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development — from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.celestica.com/home or follow us on Twitter at @Celestica_Inc.

Media Contacts
Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
Email contact

Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
Email contact

Recommended
P&WC Signs Fleet Management(TM) Program (FMP(R)) Agreement with Latin America’s Avianca for Full Fleet of PW127N Engines
DIGX Helping Neighbors in Need