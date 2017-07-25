CENGN welcomes Bell as its newest consortium member

OTTAWA, July 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (NGN) and a leader in the rapid commercialization of NGN products in Canada, today announced that Bell, Canada’s largest communications company, is CENGN’s newest consortium member.

The partnership will focus on CENGN’s lab infrastructure and SDN/NFV engineering prowess and Bell’s expertise in providing Canada’s most advanced broadband fibre and wireless networks.

“CENGN is thrilled to welcome Bell as a consortium member. This new partnership will provide more collaboration and networking opportunities on projects like our Linux Foundation Pharos Lab, and move us closer to achieving our goal of making Canada a champion in the ICT sector. We look forward to working with Bell to help Canadian small and medium enterprises continue pushing their innovations to market and support more students with enriching internships in next generation networking,” said Ritch Dusome, President and CEO of CENGN.

“Bell is pleased to join a dynamic team of industry leaders to advance the capabilities and availability of NGN products and services in Canada,” said Bruce Rodin, Bell’s Vice President, Wireless Networks. “We’re excited to share our expertise in the rapidly growing Internet of Things sector to ensure Canada’s small and medium business community is at the forefront of innovation.”

CENGN is a not-for-profit organization funded by NCE (Networks of Centres of Excellence) and CECR (Centres of Excellence for Commercialization and Research). As a consortium of its members and partners, CENGN brings together the best in ICT industry, research and academia to strengthen Canada’s leadership in NGN. CENGN’s members are responsible for over $11 billion in R&D worldwide and have a proven track record in commercialization and innovation.

About CENGN

Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), is a consortium of industry, academic and research leaders dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of next generation communications solutions. CENGN’s internationally recognized testing centre employs interoperability between multiple software and hardware products, providing a unique environment to commercialize advanced products, applications and services. Our fully operational data centre is running a production OpenStack environment with multiple connections to a real-world WAN including a dark fibre connection that enables connectivity speeds of more than 100Gbps. CENGN services include: Proof of Concept (PoC) validation and hosting, interoperability/performance/ certification testing, technical training (SDN, NFV, IPv6, ODL, OpenStack), Innovation for Hire and Commercialization Acceleration. CENGN members include: Bell, Cisco, EXFO, Fujitsu, GENBAND, Invest Ottawa, Juniper, Mitel, Nokia, Rogers, TELUS, Wind River, and Zayo Canada.

