Centamin PLC Announces Q2 2017 Preliminary Production Results

10 July 2017

Centamin plc (“Centamin” or “the Company”)

Q2 2017 Preliminary Production Results

Centamin is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 from its Sukari Gold Mine (“Sukari”) in Egypt.

Preliminary total gold production for the quarter was 124,641 ounces, a 14% increase on the previous quarter and 11% lower than Q2 2016. The Company maintains its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.

Record quarterly throughput rate of 3,056kt at the process plant, a 5% increase on the previous quarter.

Open pit total material movement (ore plus waste) increased by 2% on the previous quarter to 17,493kt. Open pit ore production increased by 23.5% to 3,060kt at an average mined grade of 0.76g/t. This included 222kt @ 0.25g/t delivered to the dump leach pads. The average head grade to the plant from the open pit was 0.81g/t.

The run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 152kt to 538kt at the end of the period.

The underground operation delivered 293kt of ore at an average mined grade of 8.8g/t. Ore from stoping was 174kt at 11.0g/t and ore from development was 119kt at 5.6g/t.

Q2 2017 (preliminary) Q1 2017 Q2 2016 Open Pit – Total Material Movement (kt) 17,493 17,129 15,080 Open Pit – Ore Production (kt) 3,060 2,478 3,425 Underground Ore Production (kt) 293 252 256 Process Plant Throughput (kt) 3,056 2,908 2,928 Process Plant Productivity (tph) 1,499 1,420 1,432 Gold Produced (oz) 124,641 109,187 140,306

Centamin will be announcing the financial results for the six months to 30 June 2017 on Thursday 3 August and will be hosting an analyst and investor conference call at 9am that day.

