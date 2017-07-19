Centerra and Premier Submit the Final EIS/EA for Hardrock

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) – Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX: CG) and Premier Gold Mines Limited (“Premier”) (TSX: PG) are pleased to announce that their Greenstone Gold Mines (GGM) joint venture has submitted the Hardrock Project Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment (EIS/EA) to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) and the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) to initiate the formal environmental review process. The Hardrock Project is located approximately 275 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, in the Ward of Geraldton, part of the amalgamated Municipality of Greenstone.

GGM worked in close consultation with local Aboriginal communities, the Municipality of Greenstone and local stakeholders when preparing the EIS/EA to ensure that their input was reflected within the final EIS/EA. We wish to acknowledge their effort and support throughout the process and are pleased to have received written support for the submission of the final EIS/EA from Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation and the Metis Nation of Ontario. We will continue to consult with each community throughout the coming year as we work through the EIS/EA approval process and look forward to collectively sharing in the benefits of the Hardrock Project.

Copies of the final EIS/EA report are available for public review at the Municipality of Greenstone Ward Office and library, Thunder Bay Public Library (Brodie St), CEAA (Toronto), MOECC (Thunder Bay), GGM Community Relations office and at www.greenstonegoldmines.com/documents until October 6, 2017.

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia and operates the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions within Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

