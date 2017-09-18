Centerra Gold 2017 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 18, 2017) – Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) will host a conference call and webcast of its 2017 third quarter financial and operating results at 11:00AM Eastern time on Wednesday November 1, 2017. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Tuesday October 31, 2017.

North American participants should dial the toll-free number (800)-698-0460.

International participants may access the call at +1 (303)-223-2683.

The conference call will also be broadcast live by Nasdaq and can be accessed at Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com.

A slide presentation of the third quarter results will also be accessible on Centerra Gold’s website at www.centerragold.com.

An audio recording of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call via telephone until midnight Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The recording can be accessed by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 and using the passcode 21858966. In addition the webcast will be archived on Centerra Gold’s website www.centerragold.com.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two flagship assets, the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/18/11G145597/Q3-2017_-_Conference_Call_18Sept2017-Final-a1d11f9154bba03f815ebac2e82fe889.pdf