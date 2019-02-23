Friday, February 22, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Centerra Gold Records $108 Million Net Earnings and Generates $217 Million Cash from Operations and Exceeds 2018 Consolidated Gold Production and Cost Guidance

Centerra Gold Records $108 Million Net Earnings and Generates $217 Million Cash from Operations and Exceeds 2018 Consolidated Gold Production and Cost Guidance

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Centerra Gold 2018 Year-End Statement of Mineral Reserves and Resources and Fourth Quarter Exploration Update