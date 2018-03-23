Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centerra Gold Inc. (“Centerra”) (TSX:CG) today reported that the mill operation at the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada has restarted its second ball mill circuit. As previously disclosed on February 5, 2018, the Mount Milligan Mine restarted mill operations following a shutdown in December 2017 but at a reduced capacity – utilizing one of its two ball mills to minimize water requirements. The second ball mill has now been restarted following a build-up of water in Mount Milligan’s tailings storage facility (TSF) due to higher than expected thawing of ice in the TSF as well as pumping of water from groundwater sources, tower drains and nearby Philip Lake.

Centerra expects mill throughput levels to average approximately 40,000 tonnes per day until the spring melt occurs, provided that the collection and pumping of water to the TSF continues as planned and there are no unexpected cold weather events. The Company anticipates steadily improving mill throughput, quarter over quarter during 2018, as additional water becomes available and improvements are made to the milling and maintenance processes. The Company expects the Mount Milligan Mine to achieve sustainable mill throughput levels averaging approximately 55,000 tonnes per calendar day for the second half of the year.

