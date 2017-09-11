Central 1 Announces Changing Leadership in Digital & Payments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) announced today that Oscar van der Meer, Chief Digital & Payments Officer has left Central 1 effective September 11, 2017.

In the 18 years Oscar has been with Central 1, he has been instrumental in developing and implementing a digital and payments vision for credit unions’ online and mobile banking platforms. These digital products and services are responsible for processing billions of transactions every month, and provide credit unions with a solid and robust online competitive advantage. Oscar has been a leader in transforming the digital payments space by implementing in-branch imaging and electronic delivery of cheques nationally. We are grateful to Oscar for his years of service at Central 1 and we wish him all the best in the future.

We will immediately begin our search for a new leader for Central 1’s Digital & Payments line of business. In the interim, Henrique Godinho will step into the role of Interim VP, Digital & Payments. Henrique currently holds the role of Associate VP of Technology Services at Central 1, and has over 25 years’ experience in the delivery of technology and IT operations in support of corporate strategic business goals and objectives. Henrique has been a key player in the design and deployment of technology solutions supporting the ongoing digitization of credit unions’ banking and payment services.

Central 1 has launched its new payments strategy which will focus on transforming the organization to become the preferred Digital and Payments partner to credit unions and provider to other financial institutions across Canada, creating a competitive edge for our users through client-centred design, market-leading speed and innovation, and proactive stakeholder engagement and partnerships.

About Central 1

With offices in Vancouver, Mississauga and Toronto, Central 1 holds on balance sheet approximately $17.7 billion in assets. We provide wholesale financial products, trust services, payment processing solutions and direct banking services to about 300 credit unions and institutional clients from coast to coast.

In addition, Central 1 is the primary liquidity manager, payments provider and trade association for our 42 member credit unions in B.C. and 70 Ontario member credit unions. Our members represent a consumer-oriented, full-service retail financial network that collectively serves 3.3 million members and holds more than $121.6 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

