Central 1 Board appoints Mark Blucher as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Blucher to the role of President & CEO, effective January 22, 2018.

With significant experience in leading complex financial services companies and a regulated crown corporation in his most recent role as CEO of the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), Blucher is widely regarded as a transformational leader.

“With our focus on adapting swiftly and effectively to meet our members’ and clients’ needs in a volatile financial services environment, Mark’s capacity for leading change will be a great asset in driving transformation at Central 1,” said Rick Hoevenaars, Chair, Central 1. “His ability to build strong relationships and consensus in organizations with diverse stakeholders and objectives positions him well to drive Central 1’s business and strategy.”

Blucher has had a successful career spanning more than 20 years in executive leadership roles, including extensive experience in financial services and insurance. Before his role at ICBC, he held senior positions at Suncorp Group, including over three years as Group Executive for Suncorp Retail Bank, the fifth largest bank in Australia.

“I understand and respect the principles and values of the cooperative movement and I’m looking forward to working with Central 1’s stakeholders to support a sustainable and successful future for credit unions in Canada,” said Blucher.

In addition to his professional roles, Blucher holds volunteer positions with several high-profile community organizations, including Vice Chair of St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, Chair of the United Way of the Lower Mainland, and Governor of the Business Council of B.C.

Blucher steps into the position previously held by Don Wright, who is now Deputy Minister of the Executive Council, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service of B.C. Marilyn Mauritz, Central 1’s SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary is currently serving as Interim President and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Marilyn, who has propelled significant transformational efforts at Central 1 during her tenure as Interim CEO and look forward to the continuation and implementation of that work and vision,” said Hoevenaars.

In addition to Mauritz, Blucher joins Central 1’s executive leadership team of Richard Beed, SVP Human Resources; Dan Blue, Chief Financial Officer; Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer; and David Finnie, Chief Risk Officer.

About Central 1

With offices in Vancouver, Mississauga and Toronto, Central 1 holds on balance sheet approximately $17.7 billion in assets. We provide wholesale financial products, trust services, payment processing solutions and direct banking services to about 300 credit unions and institutional clients from coast to coast.

In addition, Central 1 is the primary liquidity manager, payments provider and trade association for our 42 member credit unions in B.C. and 70 Ontario member credit unions. Our members represent a consumer-oriented, full-service retail financial network that collectively serves 3.3 million members and holds more than $124.5 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

