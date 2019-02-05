Central 1 Launches Integration for Secure Digital Solution for Financial Institutions

CBJ Newsmakers

SecureKey ConciergeTM is a secure, privacy-enhancing service granting access to more than 80 government services using existing banking credentials

Vancouver, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central 1, creating digital solutions that make everyday banking easier, today announces the launch of technology that allows financial institutions to offer SecureKey ConciergeTM, a single sign-on authentication service, to their members. The seamless integration of Central 1’s product means financial institution customers can access additional online services using their existing digital banking credentials, providing fewer complex logins to remember and simplifying login access for over 80 government websites. Vancity credit union and Conexus Credit Union are launching the integration of SecureKey Concierge into their systems, providing the convenient and secure service to their members.

“Canadians have come to expect new digital products and services that make their lives easier and, once again, Central 1 is proud to be delivering just that with SecureKey Concierge integration for financial institutions,” says Mark Blucher, President and CEO of Central 1. “We’re pleased to be launching the service with Vancity and Conexus credit unions and bringing increased security and ease to their customers.”

SecureKey, a globally renowned Canadian company with over 10 million Canadian users, provides a secure digital ID solution that is not only easy to adopt and use, but has proven capabilities in keeping incidents of phishing fraud at bay. Using a TRIPLE-BLINDTM configuration, SecureKey has integrated heightened security measures to ensure that unintended parties are not privy to users’ sensitive or personal information.

Central 1 developed the product to simplify the integration of SecureKey Concierge for credit unions and financial institutions. By building the technology to allow a seamless connection to SecureKey Concierge, it enables financial institutions to offer this service to their customers without needing to develop any software.

“We’re pleased to have worked with Central 1 to develop this product, which not only benefits our members by making life easier and saving them time, but also helps the wider credit union community access an important digital service,” says Atul Varde, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions and Business Technology at Vancity.

“The launch of SecureKey Concierge brings new digital functionalities right to our members’ fingertips, while making their online life safer and easier,” says Conexus’ Chief Digital Officer, Jeremy Trask. “We are continually looking for ways to serve our members’ needs and provide solutions that are timely and relevant. SecureKey Concierge enables just that for our members, especially with tax season just around the corner.”

About Central 1

Central 1 is a preferred partner for financial, digital banking and payment products and services – fuelling the success of businesses across Canada. With $19.2 billion in assets, we leverage our scale, strength and expertise to power progress for more than 250 credit unions and other financial institutions, enhancing the financial well-being of more than five million Canadians. For more information, visit central1.com.

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus is a forward-thinking credit union committed to our members and their financial wellbeing. Every day our members are our number one priority, that’s not just something we say, it’s a promise. A promise that’s delivered by over 900 employees. Providing ease, access and value is key to our technological advances and services we bring to market for our members. Located across Saskatchewan, we are Saskatchewan’s largest and Canada’s sixth largest credit union. As a credit union, our profits are returned to our members through our rates, no-fee accounts and more. Visit www.conexus.ca for more information.

About SecureKey Technologies

SecureKey is a leading identity and authentication provider that simplifies consumer access to online services and applications. SecureKey’s next generation privacy-enhancing Verified.Me network enables consumers to conveniently and privately assert identity information using trusted providers, such as banks, telcos and governments, and help them connect to critical online services with a digital credential they already have and trust. SecureKey is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Boston and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.securekey.com.

