Central 1 to return $50 million of capital to members

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the distribution of $50 million to members by way of a redemption of Class A shares, a redemption of Class E shares and a dividend on its Class A shares.

On August 24, 2017, Central 1’s regulator, the British Columbia Financial Institutions Commission (FICOM), amended Central 1’s borrowing multiple requirement to no more than 17.0:1 for the Mandatory Liquidity Pool (MLP) segment, and no more than 15.0:1 for the Wholesale Financial Services (WFS) segment. As a result, Central 1 is able to reduce the amount of capital it holds and return capital to members while remaining well within regulatory requirements.

“We’re focussed on serving the needs of our members while prudently managing risk,” says Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer of Central 1. “These regulatory changes reflect Central 1’s capital and risk management capabilities and good relationship with our regulator. We are very pleased to provide this benefit to our Class A shareholders.”

On September 8, 2017, Central 1’s Board of Directors approved the following, on or before September 30, 2017:

a redemption of $30 million of Class A shares at a redemption value of $1 per share;

a dividend declared on the Class A shares in the aggregate amount of $5 million; and

a redemption of 150,000 Class E shares at a redemption value of $100 per share.

On April 28, 2017, Central 1’s members approved amendments to its rules creating Class F Shares. If these rule amendments are approved by FICOM, Central 1 intends to issue Class F shares, the proceeds of which will be used to capitalize the MLP. Management anticipates that, subject to approval by Central 1’s Board of Directors, Central 1 will redeem additional Class E shares following the initial issuance of Class F shares.

About Central 1

With offices in Vancouver, Mississauga and Toronto, Central 1 holds on balance sheet approximately $17.7 billion in assets. We provide wholesale financial products, trust services, payment processing solutions and direct banking services to approximately 300 credit unions and institutional clients from coast to coast.

In addition, Central 1 is the primary liquidity manager, payments provider and trade association for our 42 member credit unions in B.C. and 70 Ontario member credit unions. Our members represent a consumer-oriented, full-service retail financial system that collectively serves 3.3 million members and holds more than $121.6 billion in assets. For more information, visit central1.com.

