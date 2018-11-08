CEO At MEC Stepping Down

CBJ — Mountain Equipment Co-op CEO David Labistour is preparing to step down after 11 years at the helm.

Labistour says the Vancouver-based outdoor equipment retail chain is doing great and is completing a significant cycle of development, which has included new technology and product offerings as well as a tremendous amount of reinvestment into the brand that is paying dividends.

The departure from the CEO’s chair will not take effect until June 2019. It’s expected the board of directors will begin the search for his replacement in the near future.

During Labistour’s time as CEO, the company has grown from 2.7 million to 5.1 million members, seen 11 new stores open and developed events programming focused on physical outdoor activity.

