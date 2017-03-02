CEO Provides Shareholder Update on Recent Activities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 2, 2017) – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the FinTech software sector, is extremely happy with accomplishments early in the year and as a result, we want to provide an update on recent activities.

During the first few months of 2017, the Company filed its preliminary Schedule 14C filing as part of the next steps to complete an increase in common and preferred shares to help attract direct investment from accredited investors. The Company will utilize the new issue of preferred shares with a higher value to advance negotiations. To date, five letters of interest for direct investments into the Company were received and have put us well on our way to achieving our current funding goals. Management intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company is also continuously exploring and analyzing strategic M&A opportunities and marketing partnerships that enhance our growth outlook for this year which would lead to earlier revenue generating capabilities.

APT Systems continues to build upon the founder’s vision of delivering modern tools to modern traders. Insider ownership of roughly 54% aligns insider interests with those of public shareholders and reflects the Company’s demonstrated commitment to building shareholder value.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

