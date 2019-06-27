Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Cequence Energy Ltd. Announces the Completion of Its Private Placement, Debt Transaction and Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders Cequence Energy Ltd. Announces the Completion of Its Private Placement, Debt Transaction and Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCequence Energy Ltd. Announces the Completion of Its Private Placement, Debt Transaction and Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting of ShareholdersPrivate Investor Acquires 19.96% of the Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd.Brother Lacoste Appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Québec