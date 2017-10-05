Ceridian Announces Winners of the 2017 XOXO Customer Success Awards

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian today announced winners of the 2017 Ceridian XOXO Awards during the company’s annual customer forum, INSIGHTS 2017. The awards program recognizes organizations who have achieved outstanding results leveraging Ceridian’s products and services.

The 2017 Ceridian XOXO Awards winners are:

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Astounding Transformation. This award celebrates organizations that best demonstrate one or more of Ceridian’s core brand attributes resulting in transformative results. For Rubio’s, adoption of the Dayforce HCM platform led to a significant reduction in administrative costs, including the elimination of over 100,000 pieces of paper each year. It has also helped to prepare them for significant growth in the marketplace by making their systems more scalable.

Houston Texans: Employee Empowerment and Engagement. This award honours significant changes to human capital management (HCM) processes that improve the employee experience and overall employee engagement. The Houston Texans embraced features and functionality within Dayforce Workforce Management that improved the experience for their employees including access to real-time data, enabling greater efficiency and improved mobile access for traveling players, coaches and staff members.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island: Peace of Mind Compliance. This award celebrates significant changes to HCM processes to improve compliance. Ceridian's Dayforce HCM enabled Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island to create forms and automate workflow resulting in streamlined processes, increased efficiencies and a reduction in errors.

Optus: Global Transformation. This award honours an organization that has significantly transformed HR processes on a global scale. Optus, a large telecommunications company based in Australia, overhauled their manual scheduling processes. This allowed them to assign the right number of staff to the right stores at the right time, which improved employee retention and overall customer satisfaction.

“Our customers are the best part of Ceridian and their success is our success,” said Ted Malley, Chief Customer Officer, Ceridian. “Today we celebrate their achievements in driving real business outcomes for their organization. These companies are leaders in their field who have shared their experiences with us, helping inspire others to maximize the value of Dayforce HCM technology. It’s an honour to share in their accomplishments.”

Thousands of human capital management (HCM) professionals are attending INSIGHTS this week to improve their knowledge and understanding of HCM technology, share thought leadership and discuss best practices to help prepare their organizations for the future of work.

