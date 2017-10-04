Ceridian Launches Dayforce Software Partner Program

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, announced today its Dayforce Software Partner Program (DSPP) – a software partner ecosystem aimed at helping organizations easily connect other HCM-related solutions with Dayforce HCM.

The Dayforce Software Partner Program gives Ceridian software partners and application developers access to Ceridian’s application programming interfaces (APIs) making Dayforce HCM data available across other solutions. Dayforce HCM customers benefit from access to certified API integrations from approved partners that can be readily leveraged for operational excellence, resulting in improved communication, employee engagement and cost savings.

“Many of our customers have made investments in best-of-breed technology. Our goal is to help them protect their technology investments by providing the tools and resources required for seamless connectivity with Dayforce HCM,” said Jim Jensen, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Ceridian. “The single application architecture behind Dayforce HCM is a true differentiator, making it easy for our partners to develop a single connection between Dayforce HCM and other applications.”

“Joining forces with Ceridian is a natural fit, as we share a similar vision of transforming workforce management through best-in-class technology,” said Stefan Midford, CEO at Natural Insight. “Customers who rely on Ceridian’s powerful human capital management technology to increase productivity and profitability turn to our retail execution software for the same reasons. Integrating both solutions will provide customers with more value through increased time-saving and compliance.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ceridian to enrich our customer experience,” said Chris Harley, Vice President, Sales at DATABASICS. “By integrating our employee reporting solutions with Dayforce HCM, we can unleash the full potential of our data.”

The program provides developers with comprehensive tools, step-by-step guides, libraries and overall support to educate and assist in the development of successful Dayforce HCM API integrations. Partners are then able to actively promote and market these applications to customers alongside Dayforce HCM.

“Building a single connector between systems gives our customers a better understanding of their business and provides their employees with a more seamless and unified experience,” said Jensen.

