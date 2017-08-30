Certified American Grown Flowers Selects Where Food Comes From As Its Exclusive Third-Party Certifier

CASTLE ROCK, CO–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food, livestock and crop production practices in North America, today announced that it has been named exclusive third-party certifier for Certified American Grown flowers.

As the exclusive certifier, Where Food Comes From will conduct audits of U.S. flower growers throughout the United States who want to distinguish their products under the Certified American Grown brand, the largest customer facing certification in the floral industry. The Certified American Grown brand identifies and showcases flowers grown and assembled exclusively in the United States. The program will re-launch nationally in September.

“We are very excited to be selected as the exclusive certifier for Certified American Grown,” said Leann Saunders, President of Where Food Comes From. “This program gives consumers a new level of transparency into the source and origin of their floral products and allows them to easily identify and select flowers that were produced by American growers.”

“The Certified American Grown brand symbolizes a diverse coalition of domestic flower growers large and small who are dedicated to quality, sustainability, freshness and consistency,” said Kasey Cronquist, administrator for Certified American Grown. “We have taken steps to strengthen and streamline our program over the past year, and we believe the addition of Where Food Comes From’s independent, third-party certification services will give consumers added confidence that the products they are buying are indeed American grown.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

For more information about Certified American Grown, visit www.americangrownflowers.com or Facebook/AmericanGrownFlowers.

