CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Declaration of Cash Dividend and Provides Q2 Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CES Energy Solutions Corp. (“CES” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CEU) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl:CESDF) announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on August 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2017.

CES also announced today that it will conduct its Q2 2017 conference call on August 11, 2017 following the upcoming release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Q2 2017 results are expected to be released after the close of market the day before the conference call. Tom Simons, President and Chief Executive Officer of CES, will host the call.

Date: August 11, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT Dial-in: (800) 806-5484 or (416) 340-2217 Passcode: 7958945# Online: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8568

A replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Corporation’s Investor Relations website at www.cesenergysolutions.com by selecting “News Releases”.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

Additional information about CES is available at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation’s new website at www.cesenergysolutions.com.

