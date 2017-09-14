CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Cash Dividend and Announces the Appointment of a New Director

CALGARY, Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CES Energy Solutions Corp. (“CES” or the “Company”) (TSX:CEU) (OTC – Nasdaq Intl:CESDF) is pleased to announce today that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on October 13, 2017 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017.

CES is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stella Cosby M.A., ICD.D, to the Board of Directors. Ms. Cosby is an experienced Human Resources executive and corporate director with more than 25 years of experience working with global growth companies. She currently serves as the Vice President, People for Cervus Equipment Corporation (TSX:CERV), a publicly traded Canadian company specializing in acquiring and operating agricultural, industrial and commercial equipment dealerships with over 60 branches in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Ms. Cosby has board and corporate governance experience and recently served as an independent Director of Savanna Energy Services where she chaired the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and served on the Governance & Nominating, and Health, Safety and Environment Committees. Ms. Cosby holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Western University in London, Ontario, a Master of Arts in Organization Systems Renewal from Antioch University in Seattle, Washington. She is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, and a 2017 graduate of the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

