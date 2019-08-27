Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CF Energy Announces Haitang Smart Energy Project Update CF Energy Announces Haitang Smart Energy Project Update CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWedding Vacations featured on Good Morning AmericaFrançois Desjardins, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the 2019 Scotiabank Financials SummitFrançois Desjardins, président et chef de la direction de Banque Laurentienne Groupe Financier prendra la parole au Sommet financier 2019 de la Banque Scotia