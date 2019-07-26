Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | CF Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Option to Cause Estate of Mr. Huajun Lin to Reinvest RMB 36,000,000 in Common Shares of the Company, Intention to Apply for Approval to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid CF Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Option to Cause Estate of Mr. Huajun Lin to Reinvest RMB 36,000,000 in Common Shares of the Company, Intention to Apply for Approval to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedQuesterre engages leading Quebec engineering firm for clean tech projectbetterU Education Corp. debt settlementCF Energy Corp. Comments on Voting for Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders