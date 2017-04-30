Chain-Link Fencing Professionals Reveal Cost Breakdowns

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 30, 2017) – Local fence repairer shares cost considerations when installing a chain-link fence

The average cost of fencing falls between $1500 and $5500. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the type of material chosen will have a huge impact on costs-not just for the material, but for installation as well.

Cost considerations include parts, permits, making sure the installation won’t interfere with any utilities-even the grading of the land can have an impact. If there’s a slope to deal with it makes installation that much more difficult, potentially raising labour costs. However, the article emphasizes that the primary cost factor when installing a fence is always going to be the material.

According to the article, costs for materials can range from $15 to $35 per linear foot. The article then goes on to price out some of the most popular choices including cedar, vinyl, aluminum, wrought iron, and, of course, chain-link fencing.

Assuming a standard height of six feet, the blog concludes that the cost of installing a fence will be around $3500, depending on property size and the material that’s chosen.

