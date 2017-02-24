Chairman of Perseus Mining Limited to retire

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 24, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU)(TSX:PRU) wishes to advise that its founding Chairman, Mr. Reg Gillard has advised the Board of his decision to retire from the roles of Chairman and Director of Perseus with effect from March 31, 2017.

Mr. Gillard has served Perseus with distinction since its incorporation as a private entity in October 2003 and will leave behind a company that has a solid asset base, a capable management team and workforce, an improving balance sheet and a strong social licence to operate in West Africa – all ingredients for a successful West African focussed gold exploration, development and mining company.

Following Mr. Gillard’s retirement, Mr. Sean Harvey, who has served as a non-executive Director of Perseus since September 2009 will assume the role of non-executive Chairman of Perseus’s Board.

Mr. Harvey has extensive experience in investment banking as well as executive management experience in the resources sector and brings valuable experience to assist the company as it seeks to broaden global market awareness of its growth as a West African gold producer. Mr. Harvey holds an Honours BA degree in Economics and Geography and an MA in Economics, both from Carleton University, an LLB from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Toronto and he is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Mr. Harvey currently serves as non-executive Chairman of several other listed resources companies including Victoria Gold Corporation, Serabi Gold plc, and Sarama Resources Ltd, and is a non-executive director of Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation.