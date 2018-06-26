Chakana Copper Discovers Blind Pipe at Breccia Pipe 1, Intersects Additional High-Grade Intervals – 187 Metres With 1.05% Copper and 1.18 g/t Gold (2.38% Cu_eq) and 111 Metres With 1.05% Copper and 3.48 g/t Gold (3.75% Cu_eq) in Breccia Pipe 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chakana Copper Corp. (TSX-V:PERU) (OTC:CHKKF) (FWB:1ZX) (the “Company” or “Chakana”), is pleased to announce assays from thirteen additional holes in Breccia Pipe 1 (Bx 1) at its Soledad copper-gold-silver project in central Peru, optioned from Condor Resources Inc. The Soledad project (the “Project”) is located 35 km south of the Pierina mine in the prolific Miocene metallogenic belt of Peru. These results are a successful continuation of what has become a definition drilling program that was initiated August 16, 2017, with the results of the first forty-one (41) drill holes released previously (see: www.chakanacopper.com). This Phase 1 drilling program is ongoing with a total of 17,590m in sixty-three (63) holes drilled to date out of an original planned program of 16,660m, the results of which will be suitable for future resource estimates. The original Phase 1 drill program was expanded due to the discovery of a blind breccia body immediately north of the exposed main breccia pipe. Four of the holes reported here were designed to explore the main breccia pipe (Main Zone) and nine holes were designed to explore the blind breccia body (North Zone) of Bx 1 from a central platform (Fig. 1).

“The drill holes in the main zone were successful in extending the mineralization deeper while also demonstrating continued high grades,” said President and CEO David Kelley. “Hole 59 is particularly interesting as it has 233m of 0.85% Cu, 1.36 g/t Au, and 57.2 g/t Ag (2.24% Cu_eq) from surface, then penetrates 74m of 0.43% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au, and 47.5 g/t Ag (1.12% Cu_eq) from 253m that we interpret as being part of the North Zone (Figs. 1 and 2). The discovery of the North Zone is attributed to hole 25 (see January 31, 2018 news release) which we intentionally drilled well beyond the Main Zone. That hole hit 13m of breccia about 50m north of the Main Zone with a grade of 2.41% Cu, 3.57 g/t Au, and 892.5 g/t Ag (12.37% Cu_eq). Hole 62 was designed to test approximately 30m beneath this zone and returned 83.1m of 0.85% Cu, 0.51 g/t Au, and 166.8 g/t Ag (2.62% Cu_eq) from 104.9m. Hole 63 was drilled above hole 25 without intersecting breccia from the North Zone, confirming the blind nature of the breccia body. This is highly relevant as it confirms that we are seeing the uppermost part of the breccia pipes, some of which have been exposed by weathering, and others that may not have been. Our mapping to date has identified eleven (11) strongly altered zones with sheeted quartz-sericite-tourmaline veining that we think may represent surface expression of blind other blind pipes. This is in addition to the nine confirmed pipes mapped at surface (see May 23, 2018 news release)”, states Kelley.

New mineralized intervals from Breccia Pipe 1 are:

Main Zone Targeted Holes DDH # Az Dip From – To

(m) Core

Length (m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu % Cu-

eq

%* Au-

eq

g/t* Note SDH18-058 195 -85 0.00 18.00 18.00 4.71 25.1 5.04 and 43.70 175.00 131.30 1.85 62.0 1.44 3.19 4.87 SDH18-059 325 -82 0.00 233.00 233.00 1.36 57.2 0.85 2.24 3.42 including 0.00 46.00 46.00 2.11 26.1 2.45 including 46.00 233.00 187.00 1.18 64.9 1.05 2.38 3.63 and 253.00 327.00 74.00 0.43 47.5 0.43 1.12 1.71 North Zone and 356.00 359.00 3.00 2.25 31.5 0.16 1.91 2.92 SDH18-060 240 -82 0.00 22.00 22.00 4.27 18.4 4.51 and 52.00 128.00 76.00 1.89 84.4 1.86 3.82 5.84 and 180.00 283.30 103.30 1.10 264.5 1.16 4.14 6.32 SDH18-061 274 -80 0.00 22.20 22.20 5.61 32.7 6.04 and 37.80 135.00 97.20 2.41 50.9 0.97 2.98 4.55 and 156.00 216.70 60.70 0.40 95.1 2.14 3.22 4.92 North Zone Targeted Holes SDH18-062 355 -60 0.00 31.00 31.00 4.95 13.3 5.13 and 45.00 78.00 33.00 4.16 27.0 1.20 4.16 6.34 and 104.90 188.00 83.10 0.51 166.8 0.85 2.62 4.00 North Zone SDH18-063 355 -40 0.00 49.00 49.00 2.55 8.8 2.67 SDH18-064 358 -70 0.00 31.00 31.00 5.19 13.9 5.37 and 41.00 92.00 51.00 3.79 33.3 1.05 3.83 5.84 and 195.00 213.00 18.00 0.18 118.1 0.99 2.12 3.24 North Zone and 227.00 230.70 3.70 1.45 195.6 2.44 5.07 7.74 and 274.05 284.00 9.95 0.66 23.9 0.16 0.80 1.22 SDH18-065 348 -77 0.00 116.00 116.00 3.52 45.7 0.87 3.57 5.45 including 0.00 40.00 40.00 4.81 24.2 5.13 including 40.00 116.00 76.00 2.85 57.0 1.31 3.67 5.60 and 222.00 264.00 42.00 0.63 79.4 0.64 1.74 2.65 North Zone and 292.60 397.00 104.40 1.16 35.9 0.87 1.94 2.96 North Zone SDH18-066 338 -52 0.00 36.00 36.00 2.99 8.7 3.11 and 48.00 55.30 7.30 7.05 48.0 1.03 6.06 9.25 and 104.00 107.00 3.00 3.54 200.5 0.35 4.38 6.69 SDH18-067 339 -64 0.00 25.00 25.00 3.88 13.5 4.06 and 41.00 84.60 43.60 5.90 47.5 1.80 6.07 9.27 and 120.90 125.70 4.80 1.96 402.9 0.89 5.63 8.60 and 153.00 193.00 40.00 0.54 156.3 0.80 2.49 3.81 North Zone SDH18-068 338 -77 0.00 127.00 127.00 3.70 62.9 0.92 3.89 5.94 including 0.00 39.00 39.00 6.17 31.1 6.57 including 39.00 127.00 88.00 2.61 77.1 1.32 3.69 5.64 and 172.80 180.60 7.80 0.17 29.2 0.41 0.77 1.18 and 197.00 202.00 5.00 0.21 147.1 0.91 2.30 3.52 North Zone and 225.00 227.00 2.00 0.09 104.0 0.63 1.58 2.42 North Zone and 246.00 260.00 14.00 0.30 51.3 0.67 1.31 2.00 North Zone and 315.45 318.55 3.10 0.63 262.8 2.25 4.91 7.50 and 358.45 362.00 3.55 0.12 32.0 0.60 0.95 1.46 SDH18-069 003 -65 0.00 90.00 90.00 3.41 17.5 0.39 2.77 4.23 including 0.00 44.00 44.00 3.47 11.5 3.62 including 44.00 90.00 46.00 3.34 23.2 0.73 3.12 4.77 and 109.80 135.50 25.70 0.43 58.2 0.11 0.89 1.37 and 195.90 213.75 17.85 0.40 91.9 2.98 4.04 6.17 North Zone and 264.30 276.20 11.90 0.37 49.0 0.42 1.08 1.65 North Zone SDH18-070 002 -79 0.00 111.55 111.55 3.48 48.4 1.05 3.75 5.73 including 0.00 40.00 40.00 4.38 20.1 4.65 including 40.00 111.55 71.55 2.98 64.2 1.63 4.13 6.31 and 277.50 293.75 16.25 0.55 66.0 0.86 1.79 2.73 North Zone * Cu_eq and Au_eq values were calculated using copper, gold, and silver. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu – US$2.90/lb, Au – US$1,300/oz, and Ag – US$17/oz. No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries are not yet available. The formulas utilized to calculate equivalent values are Cu_eq (%) = Cu% + (Au g/t * 0.6556) + (Ag g/t * 0.00857) and Au_eq (g/t) = Au g/t + (Cu% * 1.5296) + (Ag g/t * 0.01307).

Reported mineralized intervals are not true widths given the vertical nature of the breccia pipe and the steep inclination of the holes.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Chakana follows rigorous sampling and analytical protocols that meet industry standards. Samples for assay are stored in a secured area until transport in batches to the ALS facility in Callao, Lima, Peru. Samples are processed under the control of ALS with the samples including certified reference materials, a coarse and finely-crushed blank and duplicates samples. All samples are analyzed using the ME-MS41 procedure in order to obtain a comprehensive multi-element overview of the geochemistry. Gold is analyzed by ME-MS41 (considered to be least reliable), AA24 (higher precision) and GRA22 when values exceed 10 g/t. Over limit silver, copper, lead and zinc is analyzed using the OG-46 procedures.

Additional information concerning the Project is available in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 made available on Chakana’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person

David Kelley, an officer and a director of Chakana, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

