Changfeng and EDF China Jointly Awarded Concession Rights for Integrated Smart Energy Project in Haitang Bay, Sanya City, Hainan Province

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 9, 2017) - Changfeng Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE:CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company“) announced today that on August 8th, 2017, Sanya Changfeng New Energy Investment Co., Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of Changfeng Energy Inc., and EDF (China) Holding Ltd. was jointly awarded the concession rights for the integrated smart energy project by the Sanya Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in Haitang bay Sanya City, Hainan Province, PRC.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is an energy provider with operations located throughout the People’s Republic of China. The Company services industrial, commercial and residential customers, providing them with energy for heating purposes and fuel for transportation. The Company has developed a significant natural gas pipeline network as well as urban energy delivery networks, stations, substations and gas pressure regulating stations in Sanya City and Haitang Bay. Through its network of pipelines, the Company provides safe and reliable delivery of energy to both homes and businesses. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “CFY”. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.changfengenergy.com.

