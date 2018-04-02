Changfeng Announces Business Update

TORONTO, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSXV:CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”), an energy provider in China, is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the press release on March 19, 2018, the Hebei Riheng subsidiary has finished the construction for the associated regasification and storage facilities for the ceramic factory in Shijiazhuang, Hebei and officially began supplying gas on March 29, 2018.

The expected date to begin supplying gas to the ceramic factory in Xingtai, Hebei, has changed to the end of April to coincide with the delay in the commencement of operation of the ceramic factory.

On March 30, 2018, Sanya Changfeng Offshore Natural Gas Distribution Co., Ltd (“Sanya Changfeng”), wholly owned subsidiary of Changfeng Energy Inc. and the Chongqing University signed a cooperative agreement to designate Sanya Changfeng as an official internship base for the School of Sustainability and Engineering of Chongqing University.

Chongqing University

Chongqing University was found in 1929, and is a key national university located in Chongqing City, China. The university has full support in construction and development from the central government and the Chongqing Municipal Government. Among its various departments, Chongqing University is especially highly ranked in the Environment, Engineering, Technology, and Business disciplines. Chongqing University has 28 schools plus the graduate school, the City College of Science and Technology, the College of Continuing Education, and the College of Networking Education. The University now has a total enrollment of 50,000 students, of which 20,000 are master’s and doctoral students, and 30,000 undergraduate students.

