Changfeng Announces Gaoyao Datang Power Plant Gas Pipeline Connection

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSXV: CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), is pleased to announce that, further to the press release of the Company dated December 30, 2015 entitled “Changfeng Obtains Land Use Right and Receives Government Approval for Natural Gas Transmission Project in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province” Changfeng has completed construction of the 2.0 kilometres (1.4 miles) of pipeline connecting the existing provincial natural gas trunk lines to the Gaoyao Combined Heat, Power and Cold Natural Gas Power Plant (the “Datang Gaoyao Plant”) owned by Guangdong Datang International Zhaoqing Heat & Power Co., Ltd. (“Guangdong Datang”). On November 14, 2018, Guangdong Datang began trial operation to transport natural gas through the Changfeng pipeline to the Datang Gaoyao Plant.

The Company is currently in negotiations with Guangdong Datang and Guangdong Grid with respect to a definitive agreement to provide the transmission service to the Datang Gaoyao Plant and expects to execute the definitive agreement in the near term.

Guangdong Datang International Zhaoqing Heat & Power Co., Ltd. (广东大唐国际肇庆热电有限责任公司)

Guangdong Datang International Zhaoqing Heat & Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (“Datang International”). Together with its subsidiaries, Datang International engages in power generation and power plant development in the PRC. It operates through power generation, coal, and other segments. Datang International generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, Datang International managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. Datang International also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. Datang International was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, PRC.

Datang Website: www.dtpower.com

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.

Changfeng Energy Website: http://www.changfengenergy.com

