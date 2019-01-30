Changfeng Announces Hong Kong IPO Update and Declaration of Semi-annual and Special Dividends

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSXV: CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries the “Group”), an energy provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), announces the following:

HK IPO

As previously announced, the Company has been pursuing an initial public offering of its common shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) (the “HK IPO”). However, the Company has been advised by its financial advisor that the volatile prevailing stock market conditions in Hong Kong have been negative and are expected to affect the sentiment and appetite of investors in the Hong Kong IPO market. Having considered such market conditions, as well as the expected contribution of the Company’s new projects as previously announced, which are still either in their development or early operational stages, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has decided to defer its HK IPO plan until such time as market conditions improve and the Board considers it advisable to pursue such plan. Changfeng will continue to review and monitor global stock market conditions, including in particular the Hong Kong IPO market, and update shareholders of the Company of any change in its plans as and when appropriate.

Annual Dividend and Special Dividend

Pursuant to Changfeng’s dividend policy, the Company is pleased to announce that the Board has approved the total payout for a dividend in respect of the second half of the 2018 financial year (the “Second Installment Dividend”) of approximately RMB 3,500,000 million (approximately C$690,996 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB at the date of this press release), an equivalent of approximately C$0.0106 (2017: C$0.0094) per common share based on the total common shares outstanding at the date of this press release.

In addition to the Second Installment Dividend, the Board has also approved the declaration of a one-time total payout for a special dividend (the “Special Dividend”) of approximately RMB 12,900,000 (approximately C$2,546,815 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB at the date of this press release) in recognition of the continuing support of the shareholders of the Company. The Special Dividend will be paid out in two installments, the first installment of approximately RMB 6,450,000 (approximately C$1,273,408 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB at the date of this press release), an equivalent of approximately C$0.0195 per common share based on the total common shares outstanding at the date of this press release, will be paid out concurrently with the Second Installment Dividend.

The Board has also approved the first installment dividend in respect of the 2019 financial year (the “2019 First Installment Dividend”) to the amount of approximately RMB 3,500,000 million (approximately C$690,996 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB at the date of this press release) with the payment date to be determined.

Both the Second Installment Dividend and the first installment of the Special Dividend are payable on February 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2019. Trading in the common shares of Changfeng will begin on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on February 11, 2019.

The Second Installment Dividend, both installments of the Special Dividend and the 2019 First Installment Dividend will be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Future dividends, to be approved by the Board, will be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes unless otherwise indicated by Changfeng.

The aggregate amount of dividends to be distributed in 2019, including the Second Installment Dividend, both installments of the Special Dividend and the 2019 First Installment Dividend, aggregate to RMB 19,900,000 (approximately C$3,928,808 based on the prevailing exchange rate between C$ and RMB at the date of this press release), an equivalent of approximately C$0.0602 per common share based on the total common shares outstanding at the date of this press release.

“In appreciation of the continuing support of our investors, we have raised our semi-annual dividend for the 2018 year and declared a special dividend. I would also like to thank our shareholders for bearing with our decision to defer the HK IPO plan. It is unfortunate that market conditions are not conducive to pursuing such plan at this time.” said Huajun Lin, President, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.

