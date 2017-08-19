Changfeng Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 18, 2017) - Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSX VENTURE:CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”), an energy service provider in China, announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options (the “Options”) to a member of management to acquire up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares of the Company. All the Options are exercisable at a price of 65 cents per common share, which was the closing price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 17, 2017, the last trading day immediately preceding the grant date. The Options granted vested immediately on the grant date of August 18, 2017. The Options are exercisable for an eight-year period from the date of grant.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan which was approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2008. The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

