Changfeng Director Resigns

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 6, 2018) - Changfeng Energy Inc., (TSX VENTURE:CFY) (“Changfeng” or the “Company”) an energy provider in China, announced today that Yan Zhao has resigned as a director and employee of Changfeng.

About Changfeng Energy Inc.

Changfeng Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the People’s Republic of China. Changfeng strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, Changfeng was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry.