Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Year End 2016 Results

CHARLOTTE, NC–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) – Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTR) (“Chanticleer,” or the “Company”), owner, operator and franchisor of multiple restaurant brands in the U.S. and abroad, today announced that the Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss its results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-8133 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (201) 689-8040. To access the webcast, including the quarterly slide presentation, log onto the Chanticleer website at: http://ir.stockpr.com/chanticleerholdings/overview.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 28, 2017 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 10289.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings (HOTR), together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurant brands in the United States and internationally. The Company is a franchisee owner of Hooters® restaurants in international markets including Australia, South Africa, and Europe, and two Hooters restaurants in the United States. The Company also owns and operates American Burger Co., BGR the Burger Joint, BT’s Burger Joint and owns a majority interest in Just Fresh restaurants in the U.S.

For further information, please visit www.chanticleerholdings.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ChanticleerHOTR

Twitter: http://Twitter.com/ChanticleerHOTR

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/1/b/118048474114244335161/118048474114244335161/posts