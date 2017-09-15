Charles E. Stott, Chairman of the Board of Western Troy Passed Away on August 19, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 15, 2017) - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:WRY) (“Western Troy” or the “Company”) is sad to announce the passing of Charlie Stott, Chairman of the Board of Western Troy. Charlie joined the Western Troy board of directors in June of 2008, and was appointed Chairman in June of 2013.

Charlie attended the Colorado School of Mines from which he graduated with a degree in Mining Engineering in 1956. His first job was with Phelps Dodge Corporation as a Mining Engineer in Morenci, Arizona. In 1968 Charlie graduated with a Law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, which led to a position as Legal Counsel for AMAX Inc. Charlie’s career with AMAX took the family to Colorado, Arizona, Washington State, and Connecticut, before returning to Colorado for good in 1986. It was during his tenure with AMAX in Arizona where Charlie returned to mining operations management from corporate legal services. He was General Manager of Climax Mine near Leadville, Colorado, from 1982 through 1984. Later, Charlie was the first President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMAX Gold from 1986 until 1989. In the following years he worked as an independent consultant in the mining industry, and served as President and CEO of Horizon Resources, from 1990 to 1993. He later served terms in several corporate board positions, chairmanships, and directorships of companies including Western Troy, Brigus Gold, Apollo Gold and Getchell Gold. He was a board member and Chairman of the Board of Hazen Research, Inc., of Golden, Colorado from 2002 to 2017. He was also a Trustee Emeritus of the Colorado School of Mines.

Rex Loesby, Western Troy’s CEO, commented, “I have known Charlie for over 25 years. He sent me to Argentina in 1994 to seek out mineral project opportunities and we have worked together on a number of projects over many years. He has been consistently supportive of Western Troy. His counsel, based on a great career in mining, will be missed.”

About Western Troy: Western Troy’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WRY. Western Troy has 33,589,970 shares outstanding. More information on Western Troy can be found on its Website at www.westerntroy.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Western Troy. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Western Troy’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Western Troy or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Western Troy, Western Troy provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Western Troy’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements (including the terms, conditions and objectives of the Transaction), details of the exploration results, potential mineralization, the company’s portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the proposed private placement, the timing of the Transaction, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure or inability to complete the Transaction and the Offering on the terms as announced or at all, regulatory approval processes, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Western Troy’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Western Troy believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Western Troy disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.