Charles Industries Releases Its Largest Capacity TRUE(TM) Grade Level Enclosure to Date

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – Charles Industries, Ltd., a leading provider of innovative enclosed solutions for communications service providers, has expanded its lineup of ANSI/SCTE Tier 15 and 22 Rated Underground Enclosures with the addition of the TRUE 30″x60″x36″ split-lid enclosure. With 41.4 cubic feet of storage volume, the TRUE 30″x60″x36″ provides generous interior space for storing sealed fiber cases, cable slack storage, ground points, junction boxes, and other telecommunications and utility equipment that is designed to be placed in grade level enclosures.

The new 30″Wx60″Lx36″D sized enclosure is an excellent application of the TRUE Series value proposition: lightweight construction for ease of placement and large internal storage volume while meeting the rigorous loading levels as defined by ANSI/SCTE-77 Tier 15 and Tier 22. The new size comes standard with a split lid cover. In addition, the flared base design offers maximum usable interior space as compared to competitive Tier 15 and 22 rated straight body offerings. In conjunction with its superior strength, the TRUE 30″x60″x36″ facilitates wide flexibility in base conduit entry options with its ability to have holes cut in the field, thus eliminating the need for predesigned conduit hole/cut-out features that do not meet individual site conduit placement entry points.

Constructed from the advanced composite material formulation that has been the distinguishing feature of the TRUE series, a TRUE 30″x60″x36″ is up to 70% lighter in weight compared to a typical polymer concrete unit of the same dimensions while offering up to 20% more internal storage volume. This weight advantage allows for easier transportation to the job site (units can be stacked on pallets), safer installation with significantly less required labor and equipment resources, and easier re-entry.

TRUE grade level enclosures may be ordered with many optional features for security and functionality. The list of available options includes 1/2″ Hex-head bolts or 7/8″ Penta-head bolts, EMS detection markers, standard and custom nameplates, 5″ mouse holes, 4″ cut-outs for conduit pass-through, pulling eyes, cable racks, J-brackets for slack storage, and partitions for interior organization. In addition to the 30″x60″x36″ (30″x60″ cover size), TRUE are also available in 17″x30″, 24″x36″ and 30″x48″ cover sizes with depths between 18″ and 36″. Additional information on standard size configurations and options is available online at http://www.charlesindustries.com/main/te_true.html.

TRUE 15 and TRUE 22 Series grade level enclosures meet and exceed the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ ANSI/SCTE-77 2013 “Specification for Underground Enclosure Integrity”: Tier 15 (15,000 lb. Design Load, 22,500 lb. Test Load). TRUE 22 Series enclosures also meet and exceed Tier 22 (22,500 lb. Design Load, 33,750 lb. Test Load). ANSI tier loading designations establish minimum industry specifications for the safe and reliable performance of underground/grade level enclosures. Tier loadings measure supported weight loads and maximum deflection, both laterally and vertically.

About Charles Industries, Ltd.

2017 marks Charles Industries’ 49th year as a privately held, diversified manufacturing and technology company serving telecommunications, wireless, utility, broadband, marine and industrial markets. Founded in 1968, the company is ISO 9001:2000 and TL 9000 registered and headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, with five additional U.S.-based manufacturing centers. For further information, please visit www.charlesindustries.com or call (847) 806-6300.

