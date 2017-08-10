Chartwell Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON–(Marketwired – August 10, 2017) – Chartwell Retirement Residences (“Chartwell”) (TSX: CSH.UN) announced today its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

Q2 2017 Highlights

Same property net operating income (“NOI”) up $0.7 million or 1.1%

Same property occupancy 92.5%

Development program on track to deliver important portfolio growth

“Our team delivered solid operating results in the second quarter of 2017, despite some competitive pressures and the impact of timing of certain expenses. So far in 2017, we completed a number of important developments, acquisitions and financings, including our inaugural unsecured debenture offering,” commented Brent Binions, President and CEO. “I am confident that these transactions will contribute to Chartwell’s future growth and continuing creation of long-term sustainable value for our investors.”

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 31 ($000s, except per unit amounts and number of units) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 6,309 $ 3,589 $ 2,142 $ (15,961 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) $ 6,309 $ 7,185 $ 2,142 $ (12,687 ) FFO (1) $ 41,856 $ 42,304 $ 83,962 $ 82,648 FFO per unit diluted (1)(2) $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.43 $ 0.44 Distributions declared $ 28,028 $ 26,684 $ 55,549 $ 51,702 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 Weighted average number of units outstanding, diluted (000s) 194,809 193,265 194,599 193,082

(1) FFO, FFO per unit diluted are measures used by management in evaluating operating performance. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the “Non-GAAP Measures” heading in this press release. (2) Includes dilutive effect of convertible debentures.

For the second quarter of 2017, net income from continuing operations was $6.3 million compared to $3.6 million in the same period of 2016. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, net income from continuing operations was $2.1 million compared to net loss of $16.0 million in the same period of 2016. Total comprehensive income in the second quarter of 2017 was $6.3 million compared to $7.2 million in the same period of 2016. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, total comprehensive income was $2.1 million compared to total comprehensive loss of $12.7 million in the same period of 2016. The changes in net income from continuing operations was primarily a result of higher revenues and positive changes in fair values of financial instruments and lower transaction costs, partially offset by higher direct property operating and general, administrative and Trust (“G&A”) expenses and lower other income. The changes in total comprehensive income were also impacted by tax recoveries related to our sale of the U.S. operations.

FFO in the second quarter of 2017 was $41.9 million ($0.21 per unit diluted) compared to $42.3 million ($0.22 per unit diluted) in the second quarter of 2016. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, FFO was $84.0 million ($0.43 per unit diluted) compared to $82.6 million ($0.44 per unit diluted) in the same period of 2016. The changes in FFO were primarily due to higher G&A expenses incurred to support our growing property portfolio including developments, higher lease-up-losses from development projects, and higher amortization of financing costs as a result of the acceleration of amortization of costs related to our previous credit facilities that were replaced with new credit facilities in the second quarter of 2017. These costs increases were partially offset by higher NOI from our property portfolio, higher management fee income and lower interest costs.

Operating Performance

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 ($000s, except occupancy rates and percentage of revenue) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change Same property occupancy (1) 92.5 % 93.2 % (0.7pp ) 92.8 % 93.3 % (0.5pp ) Same property NOI (2) $ 63,289 $ 62,598 $ 691 $ 126,461 $ 123,603 $ 2,858 G&A expenses $ 10,121 $ 9,126 $ 995 $ 20,526 $ 17,347 $ 3,179 G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue (1) (2) 4.7 % 4.3 % 0.4pp 4.8 % 4.2 % 0.6pp

(1) pp = percentage points (2) NOI and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are measures used by management in evaluating operating performance. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the “Non-GAAP Measures” heading in this press release.

Same property occupancy in the second quarter of 2017 declined by 0.7 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily due to higher-than-normal resident turnover in the winter months of 2017 and short-term competitive pressures from new developments in some Ontario and Quebec markets.

Same property NOI increased by $0.7 million or 1.1% in the second quarter of 2017, and by $2.9 million or 2.3% in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, compared to the same periods of 2016, driven primarily by rental rate increases in line with competitive market conditions, partially offset by lower occupancies, lower ancillary revenues, inflationary staffing cost increases and timing of certain other expenses, including higher lease-up-losses related to our properties in development which reduced same property NOI by $0.6 million and $2.0 million in the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, respectively.

G&A expenses increased by $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2017 and by $3.2 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017, compared to the same periods of 2016, primarily due to higher staffing costs. These investments were primarily required to support Chartwell’s growing development activities including management of projects owned by Batimo Inc. (“Batimo”), as well as properties acquired in 2015, 2016 and in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. In addition, the increase in the six-month period ended June 30, 2017 was partly driven by higher severance and recruitment costs as well as the reversal of an accrual of certain employee benefit costs on settlement of a related claim in the first quarter of 2016.

Financial Position

At June 30, 2017, liquidity amounted to $107.3 million, which included $39.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.0 million of cash of equity accounted investments and $62.1 million of available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities.

The Interest Coverage Ratio on the rolling 12-month basis was 3.36 at June 30, 2017 compared to 3.66 at December 31, 2016. The Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio at June 30, 2017 was 7.9 compared to 7.3 at June 30, 2016.

Recent Developments

On July 4, 2017, Chartwell acquired a 100% interest in a portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario totalling 522 suites (rebranded as ‘Chartwell Lakeshore Retirement Residence,’ ‘Chartwell Stillwater Creek Retirement Residence,’ and ‘Chartwell Riverpark Retirement Residence’ post acquisition). The purchase price before closing costs was $121.0 million and was settled in cash.

On July 20, 2017, Chartwell acquired an 85% interest in Chartwell Le Teasdale I in Terrebonne, Quebec from Batimo for a purchase price of $60.8 million. Batimo retained the remaining 15% interest in the project. The purchase price was settled by the assumption of a $37.1 million construction loan, settlement of Chartwell’s mezzanine loan of $5.9 million and the remaining balance settled in cash.

