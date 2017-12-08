Chemistree Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that effective December 7, 2017 it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement as announced August 3, 2017.

The final tranche was comprised of 1,044,800 common shares, issued at $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of $261,200. Immediately following this private placement issuance, the Company has 21,339,205 common shares issued and outstanding.

Securities issued under the placement are subject to a four-month hold period, which will expire four months from the date of closing.

In aggregate, the two tranches of the now completed non-brokered private placement yielded gross proceeds of $1,547,700 and the issuance of 6,190,800 common shares. The proceeds from the placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

Chemistree is an exciting new company, focusing its efforts on social media, branding, licensing and marketing technology. In addition to marketing events, brands and any other activities in the cannabis industry, the company will continue to identify other avenues for growth for social media marketing services, as well as brand marketing, product marketing, and more general services like financing and corporate consulting. The Company believes the cannabis industry offers a tremendous opportunity for growth. The reason for this is simply that marketing of cannabis companies, their products as well as information about the industry itself is in its infancy. Initially, the Pacific Northwest is the Company’s main target geography, but this is expected to expand from British Columbia and Washington into Oregon, and eventually California.

