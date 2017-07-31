Cherubim Interests, Inc. Subsidiary Releases Images of Proprietary Cultivation Technology

PORTLAND, OR–(Marketwired – Jul 31, 2017) – BudCube Construction Services (“BCS”), a subsidiary of Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) (“the Company”), an expansion-stage alternative construction and real estate development has release images of its new proprietary cannabis cultivation technology.

The AeroBloom 1.0 is a low pressure Aeroponic flowering station that will serve as the flowering component used in BudCube Cultivation Systems controlled environment agriculture technology. The complete system will comprise of the AeroVeg 1.0 and the AeroClone 1.0 technologies respectively. Images of these systems will be released in the coming weeks.

“We will begin our beta test of the AeroGrow 1.0 in the coming week to work out any kinks we may find during the cultivation cycle,” said Patrick Johnson.

Images of the AeroGrow 1.0 can be found here https://photos.app.goo.gl/HRu4EM2w6is6q3mq1 .

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC PINK: CHIT) and BudCube Cultivation Systems USA is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of State and Local Laws and Federal Enforcement Policies and Priorities as it relates to Marijuana (as outlined in the Justice Department’s Cole Memo dated August 29, 2013), and plan to proceed cautiously with respect to legal and compliance issues. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that the companies will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan. Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of the companies, Federal, State or Local legal action or changes in Federal Government Policy and/or State and Local Laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

About BudCube Cultivation Systems

BudCube Cultivation Systems USA (“BCS”) has developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable, Controlled Environment Cultivation Technology that serves as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as any other plant species. Coupled with a real estate development and property management business model, BudCube Cultivation Systems can position itself anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal.

BCS provides cultivation solutions for commercial application. It offers cultivators quick entry into a fast growing market at a price point that is very attractive when compared to the traditional construction and cultivation solution. BCS features a business model unparalleled in the industry and stands to benefit greatly as more and more market participants seek to gain entry into this sector.

For more information, visit www.budcube.com

About Cherubim Interests Inc.

Cherubim Interests specializes in alternative construction projects, as well as covering the entire spectrum of real estate development: due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties.

For more information, visit www.cherubiminterests.com

