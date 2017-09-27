Chesapeake Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chesapeake Gold Corp. (“Chesapeake” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:CKG) announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted 790,000 options (“Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, at an exercise price of $3.75 per share. The Options are exercisable for a term of five years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest and be exercisable on the basis of 25% annually commencing September 27, 2018, the first anniversary of the date of the option grant.

