Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Chibougamau Independent Mines Receives Required Permit to Begin Drilling on the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone at Bateman Bay Chibougamau Independent Mines Receives Required Permit to Begin Drilling on the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone at Bateman Bay CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEdmonton International Airport Partners With Paul Brandt’s #NotInMyCity Campaign to Support a Future Without Human TraffickingAlberta’s Liquor Industry Sets Record Straight on Ontario Beer ‘Facts’Mission Ready Receives CAD$22.3 Million Contract Award