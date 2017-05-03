Chicago Dentist Offers Tips for Maintaining Healthy Teeth and Gums

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – May 3, 2017) – Dr. Sheldon Seidman, a Chicago dentist, believes that preventative care is one of the best ways to maintain a healthy and beautiful smile. Although he offers a wide range of cosmetic and restorative procedures at his practice, Dr. Seidman emphasizes to his patients the importance of protecting their teeth and gums to reduce the risk of developing serious dental concerns. According to Dr. Seidman, routine oral exams can be the most important step a patient can take to preserve good oral health.

“An oral exam can reveal much more than your oral health to an experienced dentist,” says Dr. Seidman. The teeth and soft tissues of the mouth often indicate lifestyle habits of the patient and information about their overall health. For example, Dr. Seidman states he can often detect if patients bite their nails, drink sugary beverages, or have a vitamin deficiency. He also highlights that dentists can sometimes predict if a woman is pregnant just by looking inside the mouth: “Almost 40% of pregnant women will develop gingivitis, and sometimes pyogenic granuloma or a ‘pregnancy tumor’ will appear on the gums.”

For those of a more advanced age, Dr. Seidman provides tips for how these individuals should alter their lifestyle to maintain good oral health. While routine oral exams can be a vital preventative measure for patients of any age, the Chicago dentist advises that patients who are over the age of 65 are vigilant about scheduling biyearly visits. According to Dr. Seidman, older adult patients tend to have softer teeth, which makes them more prone to damage and decay. Fluoride treatments can be used to help protect the teeth and reduce the risk of cavities. In addition, older patients may benefit from preventative measures such as oral cancer screenings and should receive prompt treatment should any sign of the disease be detected.

Ultimately, routine oral exams can play a significant role in preserving the health of the teeth and gums. Dr. Seidman believes that twice-yearly exams is a habit that can benefit patients of any age, helping them maintain their oral health and prevent serious dental issues from developing.

