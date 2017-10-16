Chief Marketing Officer David Portnowitz Named As Finalist In Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2017 Up & Comers Awards

SARASOTA, FL–(Marketwired – October 16, 2017) – Star2Star Communications, the World’s Most Complete Cloud Communications Solution with options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, announced today that David Portnowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Star2Star, was named as a Finalist in Tampa Bay’s 2017 Up & Comers Awards. The Tampa Bay Business Journal hosts this annual event each year to recognize the next generation of business leaders and innovators under ages 30 and 40.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal named 60 finalists out of over 400 nominations from the Tampa Bay area. “I was honored to be nominated and to once again be named as a finalist,” said David Portnowitz. “I do what I love every day at Star2Star with the best team. I share this award with them because everything we do is a joint effort.”

“David’s outstanding leadership and marketing acumen are part of Star2Star’s great success,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “He is always looking for new ways to elevate the Star2Star brand to ensure that we deliver world-class support for our partners. I am thrilled that his efforts as an innovator and leader have been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.”

A 10-year marketing veteran, David Portnowitz leads Star2Star’s creative, digital, training, and Co-op marketing efforts along with co-hosting Star2Star’s new podcast, “Heads In The Cloud” with Chief Knowledge Officer Graham Potter. Prior to joining Star2Star, he supported B2C marketing efforts at IMG Performance, a division of IMG Worldwide, as Senior Manager of Digital Media. He has dedicated his career to finding new synergies among technology, media, and team players.

David has also been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as one of 100 People You Don’t Know But Should in the IT channel.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from Hosted to Hybrid, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation™ Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s Hybrid architecture offers the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider Star2Star’s Hosted solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. In the past six years, Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.