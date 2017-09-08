China Gold International Resources Receives Credit Rating Outlook Upgrade From Standard & Poor’s

VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (the “Company” or “China Gold International Resources”) is pleased to announce that on August 31, 2017, Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) upgraded its rating outlook on the Company to stable from negative and reaffirmed the Company’s BBB- long-term corporate credit rating. S&P further affirmed its BBB- long-term issue rating on the notes issued by the Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Skyland Mining (BVI) Limited. S&P noted that the Company has a strong, long-term commitment of support from its senior management team, good organic growth prospects, and continues to view the Company as highly strategically important to its controlling shareholder, China National Gold Group (“CNG”), as CNG’s only overseas operation and financing platform.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s objective is to continue to build shareholder value by growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and aggressively acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx:2099).

For further information on China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact Tel: 604-609-0598, Email: info@chinagoldintl.com, Website: www.chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

