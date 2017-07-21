China TMK Battery Systems resumes trading on the OTC Markets

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – July 21, 2017) – China TMK Battery Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: DFEL), a diversified multi battery manufacturer, has resumed trading on the Over the Counter Market.

Incorporated in 2006, China TMK began manufacturing Ni-MH batteries in 2008. The Company’s products are numerous and can be found at its Website, http://www.tmk-battery.com/. The company concentrates on Medical Devices, Electric and Hybrid Electrical Vehicles, Personal Portable Electronic Devices, Household Electric Appliances, and Power Tools. To date, the Company has raised in excess of $25 Million from the U.S. public markets.

Heinan Wu, CEO, commented, “Our resumption and update of our listing on the OTC will provide us with tremendous access to capital markets and also accelerate our entry into other high-growth markets where we seek to create value and growth for our company and shareholders.”

About China TMK Battery Systems, Inc.

China TMK Battery Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: DFEL) http://www.tmk-battery.com/ is an OEM manufacturer of Ni-MH Batteries. The company conducts all operations from China and has traditionally provided batteries to vacuum cleaners and other household appliances; cordless power tools; medical devices; light electric vehicles, such as bicycles, electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles; light fittings; battery-operated toys; telecommunications; traffic control, and traffic lighting applications; and personal portable electronic devices, such as digital cameras, portable media players, portable gaming devices and PDAs.

Legal Disclaimer

The statements contained in this press release contain certain forward looking statements, including statements regarding the company’s expectations, intentions, strategies and beliefs regarding the future. All statements contained herein are based upon information available to the company’s management as of the date hereof, and actual results may vary based upon future events, both within and without the control of the company’s management.