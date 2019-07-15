China’s Economy Slowing Down

CBJ — China’s economy slowed to the slowest pace since quarterly data was first kept 27 years ago.

The main reason for the weakness in the economy of the world’s most populous nation is mostly to do with a long standoff with the U.S., which has always been China’s main source of exports.

Gross domestic product rose in China rose 6.2% in the April-June period from a year earlier, but below the 6.4% in the first quarter. In June, factory output and retail sales growth beat estimates, while investment in the first half of the year also gave further evidence that stimulus measures to curb the slowdown are feeding through.

he slowdown underlines the pressure that Chinese policy makers face as they attempt to negotiate a deal with the U.S. on trade, while the economy takes another step down in the long-term deceleration from the heady expansion of the mid-2000s.

The U.S. — and more specifically the Trump administration — has dug in its heels saying there needs to be a more fair and equitable trading solution in the future. There is no denying that it has been an extremely one-sided arrangement for many years that favoured the Chinese with the U.S. having to swallow a major trade deficit on an annual basis.

