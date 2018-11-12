Chinese Gain $58B in Deals at Expo

CBJ — About $58 billion in business deals were agreed upon for the next year for the host country of China after its International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The popular international expo ran from November 5-10 and attracted many of the world’s largest businesses that were looking to do business with the world’s second-largest economy.

Deals for intelligence and high-end equipment were set to total about $16.5 billion. Consumer electronics and home appliances accounted for $4.33 billion.

Sales agreed for the automobile sector goods hit $12 billion, while clothing and consumer goods inked $3.4 billion, and food and agricultural products made $12.7 billion.

In addition, $5.8 billion worth of medical devices and medical care goods were sold.

