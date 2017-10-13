Chou Associates Management Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chou Associates Management Inc. (the “Manager“) the manager of the Chou Asia Fund, Chou Associates Fund, Chou Bond Fund, Chou Europe Fund and Chou RRSP Fund (collectively, the “Funds“), announced today that it has provided notice to the Funds’ securityholders that effective December 15, 2017, the auditor of the Funds will change from KPMG LLP to Grant Thornton LLP. This change is being made by the Manager solely for operational purposes and not as a result of any disagreements with the former auditor.

